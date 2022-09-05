From the Sept. 2, 1977 News Record:
The George Amos Memorial Library was rated most favorably of all services in Campbell County in a recent public opinion poll. A total of 67.1 percent of the 483 questionnaires returned rated library service as presently adequate. And only 1.7 percent placed library service in the "critical need for improvement" category. In addition to expanded services, the library is also investigating the possibility of building a new facility near Gibson's on 4J Road.
