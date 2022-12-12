From the Dec. 8, 1996 News Record:
Lots of little kids and Santa had a great time Saturday at the ABATE Christmas for Kids parade downtown, a secretary of the motorcycle club said. "There weren't a whole lot of people downtown today. I think it went pretty good....it was a little chilly out there," Lin Turner said Saturday afternoon. President Chuck Butler said the group collected about 50-60 toys for needy children. "We're actually down for toys this year," he said. "There were 650 kids last year we donated to. We've got 700 plus this year, and we don't have near the toys for them. But we're working on it....It's starting to pick up."
