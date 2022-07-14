From the July 3, 1996 News Record:
Charles Anderson, the attorney who has provided part-time legal services to the city for 20 years, will now provide those services full-time as Gillette's first city attorney. Mayor Frank Latta announced the appointment Tuesday afternoon. Three other attorneys, one from Worland and two from out of state, had applied for the job. "His willingness to represent us full-time at a price we could afford and he could live with was a big factor," Latta said of Anderson. "When we interviewed the rest of the group, Charlie's experience stood out. Something else was not having to move somebody new into the community. His roots are here. We don't want to hire a new attorney every year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.