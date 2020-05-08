Work on Gillette's new city hall is to commence within 15 days, according to the terms of a contract that was awarded to Fred J. Mason, local contractor, yesterday. Mr. Mason's bid on the entire project amounted to $19,564, being $325.65 less than that of John B. Husby, who submitted a figure of $19,889.65. Bids on the hall were opened at a special meeting of the city council held at 10 o'clock yesterday morning. The contract price includes all material, labor, plumbing, heating and lighting with the exception of certain items furnished by the city, such as tile, steel, sand, jail equipment and other minor articles. The contract calls for completion of the structure in 70 working days.
