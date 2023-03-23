From the March 3, 1960 News Record:
Danny Baumfalk, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Baumfalk, was the lucky winner of the half-scale reproduction of the 1910 Model T given away at the Fiesta theatre on Saturday, Feb. 27, according to Al Sorenson, theatre manager. Danny was not present at the drawing, however, so missed out on the additional $10 award which would have been his had he been there to claim it, Sorenson said.
