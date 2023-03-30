From the March 29, 1938 News Record:
B.F. Eveland, 64, had a grave accident Monday morning while working with a team of horses hitched to a disc. When he tried to retrieve a rein which had dropped, the horses bolted and Mr. Eveland's right leg caught between the frame of the machine and the discs. The horses ran about half a mile with Mr. Eveland gripping tightly the frame of the disc, since to fall meant sure death. When he quieted the horses enough to pry his leg loose, he crawled about 200 feet toward the house. He was found by Homer Rich and brought to Gillette, where he is a patient at the McHenry hospital. His leg is fractured and is badly lacerated above the knee and at the level of the ankle.
