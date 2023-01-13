From the Jan. 14, 2000 News Record:
A community task force that has targeted underage drinking will focus in part on discipline and finding kids other activities to fill their time. It will meet for the second time at 4 p.m. Monday in the Lakeway Learning Center. It is open to the public. "I would say maybe the main cause of underaged drinking is boredom," said Susan Shippy, a Campbell County District trustee who organized the task force. She also said stiffer penalties for minors abusing alcohol might make them think twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.