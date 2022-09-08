From the Sept. 8, 1955 News Record:
Funeral services have been announced for Mrs. Roy H. O'Connor, 49, of the Adon community, who was fatally injured Wednesday afternoon in a tractor accident at their place. Services will be at 2 o'clock Monday from the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Robert M. Phenix in charge. Mrs. O'Connor was reported to have been operating the tractor while windrowing and the machine fell over backwards on her when it was driven up an incline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.