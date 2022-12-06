From the Dec. 6, 1996 News Record:
Five people, including one from Gillette, were arrested this week in connection with a drug distribution ring operating in Lyman, Green River and Gillette, state authorities said. Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Kevin Hughes said a multi-agency investigation was initiated in Gillette on Oct. 31. Michael Dennis Helminger, 34, of Gillette was arrested Tuesday, Agent Kevin Hughes said. Helminger moved here recently. He and the other suspects are charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
