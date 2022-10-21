From the Oct. 27, 1977 News Record:
A former church was no sanctuary for a Gillette man found living in the choir loft and subsequently charged with criminal trespass and grand larceny. Additional charges are pending against Derrill Coomes, 43, who was found at the old Catholic Church. He is in jail in lieu of $10,000 bond. Gillette police were told someone was living in the old church at 607 S. Gillette Ave. and upon investigation found Coomes. Police said the man was using a closet for his clothes and the sink by the altar to wash clothes. A dozen milk cartons were scattered on the floor. Police had been looking for Coomes' residence last month when he was sentenced for stealing a wheelbarrow. A color television set, was taken from the Circle L Motel earlier, which has been identified as the one found at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.