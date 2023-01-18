From the Jan. 6, 2000 News Record:
The liquor license for Bryan's Place in Rozet has been renewed but Campbell County commissioners told owner Bryan Pownall he must welcome Sheriff's deputies into his bar so they can check on the safety of his patrons. Commissioners unanimously approved the license renewal on Tuesday after a two-week delay. They waited so they could talk with Pownall about complaints leveled at him by Sheriff Byron Oedekoven. Oedekoven had said Pownall had banished his deputies from coming on his property without due cause and was generally uncooperative with law enforcement during the past year.
