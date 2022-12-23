From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
Anyone having an uncashed 4-H county fair check must cash it before Dec. 25, as they will be void after that date, it was announced by Ed Willard, chairman of the Campbell County Fair Board. Out of $2,000 worth of fair checks, over $300 are still outstanding, and attention is called to the fact that the time is growing short in which to cash them.
