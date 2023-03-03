From the March 4, 1938 News Record:
The first carload of Karakul left Campbell County Wednesday, when James H. Daly, prominent sheep rancher, made a shipment to the United Karakul Fur Sheep Co., at Twin Falls, Idaho. The carload will be unloaded at Pocatello, Idaho. Mr. Daly stated that he had sold a number of small bunches, but this is the first time that he disposed of a carload at one time. Mr. Daly has the only Karakul sheep ranch in this county, and one of the largest in the United Sates.
