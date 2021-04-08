Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Youth from Gillette and the surrounding area will enjoy an exciting, action-filled day in Denver on Saturday, April 23 when they visit that city on another of the Burlington railroad's famed educational tours. Local youngsters of grade and high school age may board the student special here and join with youth from communities along the Burlington between Gillette and Sterling, Colo. for an all-expense outing. The all-expense cost of the tour (exclusive of federal tax) for children under 12 years boarding the train at Gillette will be $12; for those 12 years old and over, and for adults, it will be $17.85. The Burlington special will depart from Gillette at 5:15 p.m. April 22 returning at 5:10 a.m. April 24. Dinner on the way home will be served in the dining car en route.
