From the April 29, 1936 News Record:
Donald Lewis, Campbell County High School senior, will leave Friday for Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he will represent Wyoming and Colorado in the National High School Speech Tournament, to be held May 4. Lewis won the right to represent this section of the nation by winning first in extemporaneous speaking at the tri-state tourney held recently at Fort Collins, Colorado. He will be accompanied by his coach, Harry Chapman, instructor at CCHS. During the Fort Collins meet, Lewis received a great deal of praise for his ability as an extemporaneous speaker and is expected to make a creditable showing in the national tourney.
