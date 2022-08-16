From the Aug. 9, 1996 News Record:
A Gillette family is undergoing rabies treatment after its new puppy tested positive for rabies. It was the first known rabid dog in Campbell County in two years. The county is now in the midst of a rabies epidemic. Michealann Camblin, who lives 25 miles south of Gillette on Highway 50, said their 4-month-old red heeler Billy began acting odd last week. He hid in their shed and wouldn’t come out — odd for a puppy who always bounded around the Camblins, she said. “That kind of startled us because that’s real abnormal for him.” When the behavior continued, and the puppy began falling and banging against the side of the house, the family shot him and had him tested for rabies. When the test came back positive, Michealann, husband T.J., and their daughters 7-year-old Heather, 5-year-old Tessie and 8-month-old Cheyanne, started a series of rabies vaccinations.
