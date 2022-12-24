From the Dec. 18, 1958 News Record:
I.N. “Toddy” McCann was elected excellent high priest of Gillette Chapter No. 17, Royal Arch Masons, during an election of officers held on Dec. 10. He succeeds Howard Bundy in the office. Other officers elected and appointed were: Jes R. Jessen, king; Dr. Frank Hadley, scribe; Harris Swartz, captain of the host; Lee Worman, principle sojourner; Raymond Don Saunders, Royal Arch captain; Everett J. Pownall, master of the third veil; Harry Underwood, master of the second veil; Roy Carlson, master of the first veil; Walter Bundy, chaplain; H.A. Lanish, sentinel; Charlie A. Mankin, secretary and Don B. Saunders, treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.