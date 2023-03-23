From the March 31, 1938 News Record:
Bill Underwood, prominent local sportsman, announced at the Lions luncheon yesterday that he had been successful in securing a number of pheasants from the bird farm near Sheridan for this county. Mr. Underwood stated that nine birds were released on the R.W. Wilson ranch, and 10 on the Tim Gupton place. Although this is the first stock brought here, more birds will be obtained from the Sheridan farm later on. Ernest Spaeth accompanied Mr. Underwood to Sheridan to attend the sportsmen's meeting held there last week.
