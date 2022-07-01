From the July 31, 1924 Campbell County Record:
AD: Summer specials — 4 days only, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday - 100 lbs. sugar $8.90 with other goods. Sugar is advancing day by day - buy now. Women's Union Suits made of fine ribbed white chiffon, bodice top, tight knee - specially priced at 75¢ each. Trimmed Hats - our entire line consisting of values up to $15.00. Your choice of lot, $4.00 each. Window shades, 36 in. wide, 63¢ each. Wanted eggs - we have a high market for same. The Golden Rule - "Sells for Less."
