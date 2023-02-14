From the Feb. 6, 1978 News Record:
A blind railroad crossing on a Campbell County road has prompted a county woman to fight a ticket she received when a train hit her. Marie Smith, 29, insists that her visibility was blocked by snowy embankments on Timber Creek Road leading to the crossing and that the train’s engineer did not blow the warning whistle until it was too late. She says she was stopped on the railroad tracks when the train hit her pickup. She had dived from the vehicle just before the collision. The citation Smith claims was unjustly issued her was for traveling too fast for conditions. A March 3 Justice Court trial has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.