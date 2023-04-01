Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.