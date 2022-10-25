From the Oct. 20, 1977 News Record:
A Green River police detective, indicted last week for alleged regulations, worked on the Gillette Police force three years ago — and he had been convicted of a felony before that. Colt Cranmer started work on the Gillette force Nov. 18, 1974, and in a News Record interview, said that was his first job as a policeman. The police chief who hired Cranmer, now a sergeant in the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, said he had no idea the man had been convicted of a felony. “If I had known I wouldn’t have hired him,” Frank Manglos now contends. The former chief rejected Cranmer’s statement that the police department knew Cranmer was convicted as an accessory to burglary in connection with the theft of an automobile transmission.
