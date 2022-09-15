From the Sept. 18, 1958 News Record:
The switch of the story about "man bites dog" happened to Richard Brady, hitchhiker, who found himself robbed of his cash and his trousers Saturday night, and then dumped out on a lonely stretch of road on U.S. Highway 14-16. Brady, a Custer, S.D. man, picked up a ride about suppertime Saturday in Sheridan and headed east with his so-called "benefactor." They went through Clearmont and on the stretch of road between the Burlington overpass and the Powder River bridge, the driver was said to have pulled a .22 caliber pistol on his hitchhiking friend and demanded his money. Brady gave him $11 in cash. The driver then demanded his trousers with the comment, "you won't go very far that way." Unfortunately Brady didn't get the car's license number and could only report that he had been riding in a 1955 or 1956 Chevrolet. After a cool experience out in the night air, he finally got to Gillette to report his predicament to law officers about 9:15 p.m.
