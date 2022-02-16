At a budget hearing held yesterday in the office of the county commissioners, only one minor complaint was issued to the reduced budget submitted for public questioning for the ensuing year. The county commissioners, which resolved themselves into the budget committee for this county, sat as a committee all day Monday for the purpose of hearing objections to the 1940 proposed budget of $90,623.92 plus a $4,325.68 provision for shrinkage due to uncollectible taxes as required by state law. In the course of the entire day only one minor complaint was raised by one of the taxpayers of this county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.