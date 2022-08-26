From the Aug. 28, 1958 News Record:
An estimated 550 children are expected to begin the first day of the fall term on Tuesday at the Gillette grade school, according to Supt. W.E. Carroll. Last year's top enrollment was 539 students. To date the first grade has 62 pupils enrolled and over 70 are anticipated, he said. The schedule for the first week of school includes short morning and afternoon sessions. All grades will meet in the morning from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while the afternoon sessions are to reflect starting times similar to last year.
