From the March 14, 2000 News Record:
A Gillette teen who was hurt in a two-car accident Feb. 26 was released from a Montana hospital on Saturday. Sarah Smith, 17, was released from Deaconess Medical Center in Billings on Saturday. She was taken by air ambulance to Billings the day of the accident. According to a Sheriff’s report, she suffered injuries to her hip, spleen, pelvis and head. A Colorado man, 20-year-old Caleb Scroggins, who was driving the car in which Smith rode, died Feb. 28 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He had received head injuries. Scroggins was driving west on Westover Road in a Chevy Cavalier at about 4:42 p.m. Feb. 26. He apparently drove around a corner near Big Horn Tire at a high rate of speed, lost control and went into a slide, and hit another vehicle, said Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Parker. Scroggins was traveling at about 60 mph and marijuana and alcohol were a factor in the accident, according to a Sheriff’s report. Two occupants of the vehicle that was hit were treated and released from Campbell County Memorial Hospital the night of the accident.
