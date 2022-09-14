From the Sept. 2, 1977 News Record:
CBers using channel 9 to report an emergency may have trouble getting a response these days, and the problems could get worse. A member of the local REACT group, a volunteer CB monitoring organization, says only four people are trying to provide 24-hour coverage on the emergency channel. "Channel 9 is not being sufficiently covered," says Jo Haberkorn, REACT member. "Law enforcement agencies have other radios with first priorities," she added, explaining why REACT has taken the job monitoring the citizen band radio channel. Black Gold REACT is looking for new members willing to volunteer some time each day to listen for emergency calls.
