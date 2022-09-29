From the Sept. 29, 1927 News Record:
An announcement was made Wednesday morning by Burlington officials to the effect that the poultry demonstration train, which is being operated over the Burlington lines, will be in Gillette all day Nov. 13, and asks that the local committee arrange the details for a big meeting here that day. While it is a disappointment to some that the train had to reach this community on Sunday, nevertheless it is unavoidable under the schedule worked out by railroad officials, and in a measure it is working to the advantage of people in this community, for under present plans the train will remain in this city all day Sunday, giving people here much more time to view the exhibits. The weekday stops of the train are limited to half a day.
