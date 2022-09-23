From the Sept. 20, 1977 News Record:
Gillette and Campbell County have received more than $410,000 in the latest state refunds for taxes on sales, gasoline and cigarettes. The city received $238,910 and the county $171,438, the bulk of both totals generated by the sales tax. Gillette's sales tax share of $212,408 ranked third in the state, behind only Casper ($873,165) and Rock Springs ($341,022). The county total of $170,171 was the second highest in the state with Natrona topping the list at $187,870.
