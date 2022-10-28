From the Oct. 17, 1996 News Record:
Sheriff's Office dispatcher Chris Bingham had a chance to put the new E-911 system to the test in a life-threatening situation Wednesday. Shortly after 6 a.m. she got a 911 call, but no one made a sound on the other end. The Enhanced-911 system — installed last spring — allows dispatchers to call up information on a computer screen showing where the call is originating. The system also shows who lives at the address, the telephone number, and even personal medical information for the residents. This time, the screen showed an address on Adon Road, and Bingham was able to dispatch an ambulance quickly to the home. She didn't know it yet, but Donald Hullinger's voice box had recently been surgically removed and he couldn't communicate with her. He was home alone. Though help was quick, the man died of cancer later Wednesday afternoon at the hospital.
