From the Sept. 18, 1958 News Record:
Free grizzly bear burgers will be served Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. and free chili burgers at 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon by the members of the Gillette Eagles club, it was announced today. All hunters, members and Eagles auxiliary members are invited to take part in this friendly gesture toward the visiting hunters in this area. The grizzly bear meat is being furnished by Clarence Persson. He and Richard Mankin returned Tuesday from a hunting trip in the Jackson Hole region of western Wyoming. Marvin Smith of Pennsylvania accompanied them.
