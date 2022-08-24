From the Aug. 14, 1996 News Record:
Pam Mondragon's humor was blackened, too, by a fire that destroyed most of her home early today. "We tried to get the neighborhood to come to the party, but nobody brought the marshmallows so we said, "Oh, just put it out," was how she described the early morning fire that destroyed three-fourths of her Ninth Street home. She was able to joke about the fire because all four people inside — and all three pets — got out safely, and she's confident her insurance will cover the loss, she said. The fire likely started with an electrical short in a 1985 Mustang convertible parked in her garage, she said. The family told firefighters that none of the smoke detectors went off. Though the garage, living room and upstairs bedrooms were destroyed, the basement of the house has only a little water damage, Mondragon said. The family has lived at the house about 11 years, and plans to rebuild the damaged portion, she added.
