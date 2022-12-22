From the Dec. 11, 1996 News Record:
When First National Bank had an opening for a computer operator, one of its managers called Gillette Campus along with all of the usual employment outlets. "In a college town, college students are always a good source of part-time help," said Jim Sulgrove with First National. "With the school getting bigger and bigger, it's a good resource when you need part-time help." "I walked into the Workforce Development Office and it was posted on the bulletin board," said student Debbie Cramer. "I thought maybe we could use a little extra money. It fit into my schedule." Cramer, 42, is majoring in psychology at the campus, has a family and now works three or four hours a day in the bank's data processing room.
