Gillette was roused last night at nine o'clock by the sounding of the fire alarm. Fighting sub-zero weather, the Gillette volunteer fire department made quick work of a fire at the Ed Johnson home on the east side of town. Mrs. Johnson and three children had retired for the evening when the fire was discovered. The blaze spread with such rapidity that only a few personal belongings were saved and the interior of the house was left in ruins. Firefighters were hampered by the cold in their efforts to extinguish the blaze. Water from the fire hose froze almost as soon as it hit the building. Cause of the fire was unknown but the blaze was thought to have started from an over-heated stove.
