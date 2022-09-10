From the Sept. 6, 1977 News Record:
Dog and cat problems in Gillette are ballooning, says the Gillette dog warden, and the warden is pleading with citizens to control their animals. Dog Warden Donna Adams claims that in the past year Gillette’s dog and cat problems have increased beyond the capacity of control. She pointed to a five-day period where wardens had nine dog bite cases and one cat attack case. And, she adds, this is just a small amount of what has happened in the past year. Adams said several animals have had to be impounded for the required 10 days for rabies check because their owners failed to get their rabies vaccination. Just as it is a parent’s responsibility to vaccinate children against childhood diseases, it also is the pet owner’s responsibility to vaccinate his pets against their own diseases, she pointed out.
