From the Dec. 16, 1977 News Record:
Involuntary manslaughter charges were filed Thursday afternoon against a Gillette man in connection with the shooting death of his roommate. Nineteen-year-old Mark A. Flitner, No. 39 Foothills Trailer Court, was expected to be arraigned on the charge Friday. The Gillette resident requested his arraignment be delayed until his well-known lawyer, Percy Foreman of Houston, Texas, could arrive. Flitner is accused in the shooting death of Gary Carl Gillett, 20, who died from a bullet wound to the temple. Flitner told police the pair were “horsing around” in their trailer home Wednesday when he picked up a .22 rifle and pointed it at his friend. The accused man explained he thought the weapon was unloaded when he fired it at his friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.