Fred Carl Rickert, 83, of Gillette was fatally injured Thursday evening about 10:30 o’clock at the Gillette city limits where he was struck by a car driven by Norman Beck, son of Frank Beck of Gillette. It was reported by the state highway patrol that the driver had passed another car on state highway 59 and was pulling back into the right-hand lane when he struck the man. Rickert homesteaded in the Pine Tree community in 1917. He farmed and herded sheep in that area for many years before coming to Gillette to retire.
