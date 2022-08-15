From the Aug. 7, 1958 News Record:
Mrs. Owen R. Goerke of Gillette was among the 180,000 Jehovah Witnesses who were in New York City attending the Divine Will international assembly which began on Sunday, July 27, and lasted through Sunday, August 3. Mrs. Goerke mentioned that the first session she attended had a total attendance of 180,764 and delegates from 123 different countries were present. On Thursday, July 31, 7,136 persons were immersed in water off Orchard beach in the Bronx in a huge baptismal ceremony. The mass group set a record for the number of Jehovah Witnesses to be baptized at one time.
