From the Feb. 24, 1978 News Record:
Media reports that Campbell County Sheriff D.B. "Spike" Hladky has formally announced his candidacy for another term — on the condition his salary is doubled — are misleading, according to Hladky. The sheriff said he had not made a formal announcement of his plans, but had indicated that he is planning to seek another term. Hladky, who has been sheriff for three terms, also said reports that his candidacy was contingent upon a doubling of his salary were erroneous. The salary for the sheriff, like other county elected officials in the state, is set for four years at a time. That salary is determined by the county commission and must be set June 1 of the year before the official begins his term.
