From the July 12, 1977 News Record:
The controversy over the firing of Powder River Council on Alcohol and Drug abuse counselor Norbert Cates seems to have ended. Cates was fired in mid-June after a number of complaints were listed against him. A public hearing on the termination was held June 24, and Cates requested that he be allowed to confront and question the individuals leveling charges against him. Friday night three of the individuals who claimed to have been “harassed” by the former employee discussed the charges with Cates; John Ryan, the center director; Richard Miller, a counselor, and Roy Igo, a member of the board of directors. Cates’ firing was upheld, and he was asked not to bother center clients in the future, although he was not barred from the center. He said he was starting his own counseling service.
