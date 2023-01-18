From the Jan. 16, 2000 News Record:
From planning for retirement to gardening with wildlife, Gillette women can learn a variety of tips for stepping into a new millennium at a series of workshops next weekend. This year's Woman to Woman Conference offers 24 different workshops dealing with a variety of wellness, financial and legal issues. "I think in the future, more and more women are going to be involved in shaping the quality of life. And I think this is a way to empower ourselves to prepare for that role," said committee member Elaine Roth. The Woman to Woman conference is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Family Life Center, 1000 Butler Spaeth. It is free.
