The best spring in ten years is the consensus of opinion of many farmers and ranchers regarding moisture received in this vicinity. There has been 3.32 inches of precipitation during the month of April, which is three times normal moisture for the month and far exceeds the .84 inch received in April last year. The precipitation for the first four months of the year has been 4.70 inches or 1.576 inch more than the normal for that period of 3.14 inches. The precipitation recorded in the first quarter of the year in 1939 was 2.59 inches.
