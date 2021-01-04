Rain and snow showers this morning. Cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The city council met last night in regular monthly session. Mayor E.O. Hibler and Councilmen Taft and Moyer were present. At the suggestion of Mayor Hibler, an ordinance was drawn up and passed prohibiting motorists from driving over a fire hose, either while it is empty or full of water. A conviction for this offense carries a fine of $25 to $100. Also at the suggestion of Mayor Hibler, $10,000 was transferred from the general fund to the building fund, to be used for the construction of a new city hall. Monthly bills were read and allowed and several complaints heard.
