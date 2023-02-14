From the Feb. 25, 1938 News Record:
Jimmy Peters, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Peters, is in the Gillette hospital with a skull fracture. The baby was being carried down the street by his father Wednesday when Mr. Peters fell on an icy bit of sidewalk, resulting in the injury. The child, which is about one year old, has been ill a good deal of its little life, having had an operation for a bowel obstruction when very tiny, and later suffered an attack of pneumonia.
