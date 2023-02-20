From the Feb. 9, 1938 News Record:
The question of revising the light rates once more came up for discussion at the city council meeting held Monday evening. Mayor Roy Montgomery raised the question of seeking a more equitable light and heat rate, which would give the user who does not have any heat elements an advantage equal to that now enjoyed by the heat user. Mr. Montgomery pointed out that 40 electric stoves have been put in to use in Gillette since the adoption of the $4.50 minimum rate on a combination of light and heat.
