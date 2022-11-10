From the Nov. 19, 1953 News Record:
Louis K. “Bill” Ewing, 32, of Chicago, Illinois, was killed instantly near Decorah, Iowa, on Sunday morning about 1:30 a.m. when the car he and four other men were riding in was reported to have been in a wreck with another vehicle. Ewing, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ewing of Rozet, had been in the Sundance area in the company of four other FBI agents from Chicago on a week’s deer hunting trip. They had gone to the E.B. Chetfield ranch near Sundance and each had bagged a deer. They were returning to the Illinois city when the accident occurred. Two other men, in addition to FBI Agent Ewing, were killed. One was still in the hospital and the fifth had been released by Monday.
