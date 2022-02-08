Dr. Edward J. Norwood, 67, an optometrist who had been making monthly visits to Gillette for more than 35 years, was killed Jan. 13 near David City, Nebr. News reports said Dr. Norwood died instantly about 10:30 a.m. when the car he was driving was hit by a Burlington freight train about five miles southwest of the Nebraska town. The weather was foggy and misty at the time of the accident, according to reports from the Butler County sheriff’s office. The crossing is marked only with signs — no flashing red lights or bell signal. Dr. Norwood was riding alone. He had been at his home in Omaha during the holidays and was starting on his regular schedule which would have put him in Gillette on Friday, Jan. 24. He listed his home as Crawford, Nebr., where he was located for more than 40 years.
