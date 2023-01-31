From the Jan. 21, 1960 News Record:
Robert H. Fatheree of Gillette was uninjured when the car he was driving struck a bridge on Highway 59 about 35 miles south of Gillette at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol officer who investigated. The driver stated he met a vehicle whose driver failed to dim his lights, temporarily blinding him. Extensive damage to both car and bridge was reported. Driver of the car which didn’t dim its headlights was reportedly unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.