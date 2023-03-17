From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
From an ad: Be in the Green: St. Patrick's Day with 3 Carat, Green Diamonds, Green Wyoming Jade, Green Emeralds. Buy your bunny a carat and stay with the Irish. Several Irish gifts from $5. Okes Jewelers, "Wyoming's Finest" — 300 S. Gillette Ave., Phone 682-2046.
