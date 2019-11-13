A deputy county attorney, Phillip Stanley Bovee, 26, was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of failure to leave a liquor establishment when asked to do so. Police were called to the Holiday Inn lounge at about 2 a.m. at the request of Danny Kenitzer, manager of the lounge. According to police reports, Kenitzer told police that he asked Bovee to leave the lounge but Bovee refused. The reports say Kenitzer told Bovee that if he didn’t leave, the police would be called and Kenitzer would have Bovee thrown in jail. Bovee’s response was to go ahead and try, the report states. Bovee was released on his own recognizance after bond was set at $50.
